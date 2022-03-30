Tom Brady The Troll

So we know Tom Brady shook the football world 2 1/2 weeks ago when on an otherwise quiet Sunday night, while folks were filling out their NCAA brackets, Brady blew up social media announcing he would return to Tampa Bay for the 2022 season.

And Mike Evans thought he was being played.

Brady texted Chris Godwin and Evans roughly 20-30 minutes before he clicked “send” announcing to the world he would come back, that yes he would be the Bucs quarterback in 2022 and wanted to give them a heads up first. Evans now says Brady was texting him with pretty strong hints what would take place later that day, and Evans didn’t do the math.

In Texas at the time, Evans said around 7 a.m. he started getting texts from Brady that should have tipped him off.

“He just said something about, ‘There are more touchdowns in our future,'” Evans said. “I thought he was just trolling me. I thought he was just playing around.”

But it was not a troll job and Brady wasn’t playing, not even close.

You can see and hear Evans tell the story below.